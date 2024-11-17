Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 198,445 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.34% of Lululemon Athletica worth $113,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $4,906,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,927,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

