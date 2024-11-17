Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 84,028 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 84,028 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.46% of Trimble worth $221,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

