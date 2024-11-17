Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Tiptree has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Tiptree Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

