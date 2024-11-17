Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 2,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Tofutti Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

