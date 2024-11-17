Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 526 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 78.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,564 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.35.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.83%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.