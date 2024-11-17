Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 748 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 330.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Hologic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.60 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

