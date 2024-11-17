TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.54. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares.
TORC Oil & Gas Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.
TORC Oil & Gas Company Profile
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
