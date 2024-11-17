Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,906,000 after buying an additional 993,694 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,780,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,247,000 after buying an additional 633,072 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after buying an additional 421,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 182.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 480,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after buying an additional 310,207 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $180.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

