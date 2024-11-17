Traders Purchase High Volume of Uranium Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 19,376 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the average volume of 8,099 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,640,000 after acquiring an additional 538,703 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,083,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,419,000 after purchasing an additional 159,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,954,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 947,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 78.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,956,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,783,000 after buying an additional 2,171,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.