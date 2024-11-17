Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Short Interest Update

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFINP remained flat at $23.70 during midday trading on Friday. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $24.40.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

