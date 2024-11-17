Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,110,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $359.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $277.70 and a fifty-two week high of $371.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

