UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

NYSE IR opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,834. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

