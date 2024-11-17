United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,341 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,744. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

