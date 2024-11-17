Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Shares Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. 2,142,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,136,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universe Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 234,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 6.46% of Universe Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

