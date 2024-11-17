UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of UPMMY opened at $27.47 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.8112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.