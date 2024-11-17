Valuence Merger Corp. I (VMCA) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership
52.2% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Valuence Merger Corp. I
|N/A
|-12.48%
|2.90%
|Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors
|14.76%
|-42.68%
|2.03%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Valuence Merger Corp. I
|N/A
|$4.77 million
|71.88
|Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors
|$1.11 billion
|$90.80 million
|66.17
Volatility and Risk
Valuence Merger Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valuence Merger Corp. I’s peers have a beta of 0.02, indicating that their average stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Valuence Merger Corp. I peers beat Valuence Merger Corp. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Valuence Merger Corp. I
Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.