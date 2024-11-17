Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOE stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.70 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.