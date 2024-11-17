Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.