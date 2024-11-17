Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $207.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $161.23 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

