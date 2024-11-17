Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $63,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.14 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $139.85 and a one year high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.