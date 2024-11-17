Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 1,204,500 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Carnival Co. & worth $53,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 678,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176,039 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 135,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.