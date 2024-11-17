Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,085 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.82% of GATX worth $38,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of GATX by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $151.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.95. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.03.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State purchased 8,984 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.