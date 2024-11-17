Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 205,085 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.91% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $72,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

NYSE AXTA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

