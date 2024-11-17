Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 1,933,216 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933,216 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 5.99% of Kosmos Energy worth $113,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

