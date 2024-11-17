Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 9,639,675 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,639,675 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.85% of AGNC Investment worth $151,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

