Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) vs. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) Head to Head Comparison

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Vestis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vestis alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vestis and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestis 4.13% 18.00% 5.13% Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestis 1 7 3 0 2.18 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vestis and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vestis presently has a consensus price target of $16.69, indicating a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Vestis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vestis is more favorable than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vestis and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestis $2.84 billion 0.64 $213.16 million N/A N/A Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vestis has higher revenue and earnings than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Summary

Vestis beats Rejuvel Bio-Sciences on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens. The company serves manufacturing, hospitality, retail, food processing, food service, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, and cleanroom industries. Vestis Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc., a development stage company, produces, distributes, markets, and sells skin care products worldwide. The company primarily offers skin cream under the Rejuvel brand. It also intends to develop, build, and sell environmental management solutions that use electron particle accelerator technology for the treatment of drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, sludge, and produced water from oil and gas fracturing activities. The company was formerly known as Technology Applications International Corporation and changed its name to Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. in June 2015. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.