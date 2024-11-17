Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.27 Million Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,623 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $30,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

SKWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of SKWD opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $50.53.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

