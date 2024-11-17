Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.32 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,049 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $33,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after buying an additional 154,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 519,603 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $140.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 93,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $9,965,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,302,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,055,857.92. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $713,610.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,564.88. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,891 shares of company stock worth $45,266,113. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

