Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,132 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $35,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,854,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $57.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

