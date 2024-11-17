Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 399,196 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,196 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 23.60% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $30,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSMV. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 405,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter.

VSMV stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

