VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 624.10 ($7.87) and traded as high as GBX 632.50 ($7.97). VP shares last traded at GBX 625 ($7.88), with a volume of 9,264 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.97) target price on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 622.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 655.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.71 million, a PE ratio of -4,692.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

