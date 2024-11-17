Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.58 and traded as low as C$11.00. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$11.08, with a volume of 477,715 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDO. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$127.80 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.293456 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total value of C$67,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,991 shares of company stock worth $235,103. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

