WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys Shares of 23,744 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 357,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $140.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.