WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,523,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 807,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This trade represents a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $527.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.02 and a 12 month high of $544.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

