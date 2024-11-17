WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Invests $255,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,935,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $290.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

