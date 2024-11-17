Westfuller Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,520 Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,321,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,054,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS NUEM opened at $29.41 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $279.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.