Westfuller Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VTI opened at $290.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $221.60 and a 12-month high of $298.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.38 and its 200 day moving average is $273.05. The stock has a market cap of $435.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

