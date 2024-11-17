Westfuller Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,083.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 339,683 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

