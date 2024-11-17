Westfuller Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

