Westfuller Advisors LLC Takes $494,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,123,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
SHY stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
