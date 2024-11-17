WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd Invests $729,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Ryder System makes up approximately 0.3% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 43.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $162.41 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $170.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on R shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

