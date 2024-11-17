Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Short Interest Update

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,614,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 3,249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.9 days.

Wise Price Performance

Shares of WPLCF opened at $10.77 on Friday. Wise has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

