XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.57 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 12.25 ($0.15). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 228,756 shares traded.

XLMedia Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.67.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

