Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.28 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.66). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.69), with a volume of 45,010 shares.

Zytronic Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.59 million, a PE ratio of -423.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

Further Reading

