1,327 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,209 shares of company stock worth $14,975,979 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $255.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.10. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $263.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.56.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

