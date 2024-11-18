15,600 Shares in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZLA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.
Vizsla Silver Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $476.66 million, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on VZLA. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
