19,800 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,859,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

