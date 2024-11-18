3,712 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22,994.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $105.58 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 317.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

