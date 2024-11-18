7,268 Shares in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Norwood Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 258.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $249.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Norwood Financial Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

