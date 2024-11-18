90,219 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 90,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 842.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.91.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

